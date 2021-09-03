Zimbabwe: ED Commissions Housing Blocks for Frontline Workers

3 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned blocks of flats in Marimba, Harare built as part of government efforts to provide accommodation to frontline workers in the health sector.

speaking during the commissioning of the Marimba flats yesterday, Mnangagwa said the housing units are being allocated to medical doctors who form part of frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic.

"The provision of such institution accommodation is part of my governments commitment to avail non monetary incentives for the sterling efforts that medical personnel continue to make towards ensuring the well being of all citizens countrywide," Mnangagwa said.

He further announced that government was at advanced stage towards the construction of institutional accommodation for others doctors, nurses and health workers at other major hospitals across the country

"Phase 1 of this project comprise of the construction of several blocks of flats, shopping malls and other recreational facilities at Sally Mugabe and Ingutsheni hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo respectively. Thereafter the project will cascade to other provincial and district hospitals under phase 2 and 3.

With these housing projects in motion, the government is dedicated to provide decent accommodation commensurate with their strategic national importance," said Mnangagwa.

