Tunisia: Detention Warrant Against Magistrate Intercepted in Possession of Foreign Currencies

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Economic and Financial Judicial Division issued a detention warrant against the magistrate intercepted recently in Monastir in possession of a sum of money in dinars and foreign currency.

According to the Public Prosecutor at the Judicial Division, asked by Tap, the detention warrant was issued for possession of foreign currency without authorisation from the Central Bank, possession of money from unknown sources and money laundering.

The judge in question will be imprisoned, he added.

The Council of the Judiciary had decided on August 11 to suspend the magistrate in question and to lift her immunity.