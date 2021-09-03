Tunisia: Head of State Receives President of Bar Association and Ltdh Officials

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, received, on Thursday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, President of the National Bar Association, Brahim Bouderbala, Secretary-General of the Tunisian League for Human Rights, Bachir Laabidi, and the League's Vice-President, Bassam Trifi.

On this occasion, the Head of State reaffirmed his full commitment to continue on the same path, not to undermine human rights and respect for freedoms, including freedom of expression and demonstration, and not to tolerate any violation of the law.

"There is no question of going backwards," President Saied was quoted as saying in a presidential statement.

Furthermore, the head of state said that the law will be applied to any corrupt person and to anyone who tries to exploit the situation of young people who are demanding jobs, freedom and dignity.

According to the same statement, the National Union of Tunisian Journalists was unable to attend the meeting due to union commitments in the interior regions.