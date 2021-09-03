Gambia: Nurses to Resume Work Today After Embarking On Industrial Action

Following a complete assessment of the progress in the payment process, the plea of the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Mr. Nuha Touray, and consideration for the innocent general public who will pay the ultimate price of any industrial action, the National Executive Committee (NEC) writes to bring the strike to a break.

Work will resume on Friday 3rd September 2021 at 8 am sharp. As assured by the SG and Head of Civil Service, the money of each hospital will be in the hospital's account latest Tuesday, 7th September 2021, for the hospital to disburse payments. The NEC asserted clearly that if the monies are not in the respective hospital's accounts by 7th September 2021, no one or nothing will be able to stop a complete sit-down strike by Wednesday 8th September 2021. The NEC further stated firmly that victimization of even a single nurse will lead to a more catastrophic action.

All nurses are urged to report to work as indicated and support the decision of the NEC.

Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.

