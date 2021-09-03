Zimbabwe: Arrest Warrant for Marova

MDC-Alliance youth league member Netsai Marova, who is facing a number of criminal charges at the Harare Magistrates Court, has been issued with an arrest warrant, after she allegedly failed to abide by her bail conditions imposed by the court.

Marova is jointly charged with other MDC-Alliance members -- Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on allegations of violating Covid-19 lockdown measures and faking their abductions sometime last year.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza yesterday said Marova defied the court order on her bail conditions and failed to report to the police. He said this while making application for revocation of Mamombe's bail on allegations of failing to report to the police on August 27.

"The accused (Mamombe) has not indicated that she reported on the date. Officers at Law and Order said there is a trend of accused persons who disappear after starting by not reporting regularly to police," he said.

Lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, who appeared on Mamombe's behalf with Mr Jeremiah Bamu, told the court that Marova was not issued with a warrant of arrest.

Meanwhile, Mr Mambanje yesterday dismissed MDC-Alliance legislator, Job Sikhala's claims that there were some political figures interfering with the State to prolong his cases.

Sikhala made the claims through his lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu when opposing State application to further postpone his matter to end September to allow police to complete investigations and possibly furnish him with a trial date.

In his ruling Mr Mambanje said many cases were affected by the lockdown and Sikhala's matter also suffered the same fate.

He then remanded the matter to September 23.