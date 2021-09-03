Zimbabwe: Judges Interviews End

Public interviews for candidates aspiring to fill nine vacant positions of High Court judges ended this week with the last batch of 12 shortlisted candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission panel on Wednesday.

The JSC submits its recommended list to the President, who may assent to the names or ask the JSC to submit a fresh set of names.

At least 35 candidates were shortlisted for the interviews after one withdrew.

Among the 35 prospective candidates interviewed was Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi and Labour Court judge, Justice Rogers Manyangadze.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu was also among the interviewees as was Gokwe regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere who was a surprise package in a line-up dominated by city lawyers and judicial officers.

Other candidates interviewed this week included corporate lawyers Mrs Bertha Muzangaza and Ms Florence Jambwa, JSC top official Mr Elijah Makomo, Mrs Daphine Tomana, Mr Never Katiyo, Mrs Estere Chivasa, Mrs Lucie-Anne Mungwari, Mr Simba Mawere and James Mukaratirwa among others.

While a recent amendment to the Constitution allows promotion of judges from the High Court to the Supreme and Constitutional Courts without further public interviews, these are still required for entry to the bench.