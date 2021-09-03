Zimbabwe: VP Impersonator in Court

A 35-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of misrepresenting to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as General Chiwenga in a bid to evade paying hospital bills.

Marlon Katiyo who is of no fixed aboard was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

The court heard that during the period extending from August to September 1 accused visited Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Avenues Clinic to seek medical attention for his headache problem.

It is the State's case that the accused person misrepresented facts to the hospital staff by supplying false information regarding his names.

He allegedly misrepresented to the hospital officials on several occasions that he was Marlon Katiyo, Tendai Marara, General Chiwenga and Dominic Chiwenga to avoid detection when fraudulently acquiring medical services.

The court heard that as a result of the misrepresentation the accused got treatment from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and went away.

It is the State's case that through the misrepresentation, accused intended to avoid being detected when his payments to the hospital are due.