Zimbabwe: Chikwende Eyes Big Show

HE was the unlikely hero when Zimbabwe sealed their qualification for the 2021 AFCON finals with his solitary strike burying Botswana in Francistown in March.

Perfect Chikwende, the Simba SC forward, is now dreaming of making a similar impact, if he gets the chance to play, in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, this afternoon.

"These matches are always tough and you only hope for the best," he said. "We are a team that has shown we are hungry for success and we are raring to go.

"I made my Warriors debut against Botswana, in March, and I did score.

"That was a motivating goal, for me, the most important goal that I have ever scored.

"If I am given a chance tomorrow (today), I am going to give it my all.

"I am not always looking at scoring goals, of course, since we play as a team. What is more important is to get a win.

"I am a team player and, if I get a chance to score, I will take it but it is always important to play well, for the team.

"Getting a chance to represent the country is a huge, huge honour. I am very happy and I hope we will win this match against South Africa."

The 27-year-old still has sweet memories, from playing at the giant stadium, as he has scored in each of the three games, he has played there.

He is the man who sealed FC Platinum's third league title in 2019, when he scored the only goal which condemned CAPS United into third place, in a winner-take-all last match of the season.

He scored again, when FC Platinum dismissed Mozambican side Costa do Sol, in the second leg of the CAF Champions League, preliminary round.

Chikwende also scored the solitary strike, when the Norman Mapeza's team downed Tanzania giants SC Simba, in the first leg, of the first round, at the same stadium.

"This could be my fourth match, at the National Sports Stadium, and I hope to keep my record there intact," said Chikwende.

"I have scored in each of the games I have played at this stadium.

"But, the most important thing is for Zimbabwe to win the match.

"We should troop into this game fully aware of the need to beat the South Africans, and get the three points.

"It's high time we show that we are really a team to be reckoned with."