Rwanda: New Hub to Connect Rwandan Women Entrepreneurs to Markets

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Private Sector Federation (PSF) Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs, in collaboration with the Rwandan Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM) on Thursday, September 2 launched a SheTrades Hub in Rwanda.

SheTrade is a global initiative under ITC that aims at connecting women entrepreneurs to markets, the hub's aim is to bolster the competitiveness and market access of Rwandan women-led businesses.

The new hub will join a network of more than ten SheTrades Hubs across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC said that through the SheTrades Hub, women-owned businesses and corporations in Rwanda will benefit from a wide range of opportunities to expand their business and advance women's economic empowerment.

"This will be done through networking with other businesses, learning about the export market through e-learning courses and webinars and participating in in-person workshops, trade fairs and other business events," she added.

Jeanne-Françoise Mubiligi, Chairperson of Rwanda Chamber of Women said that Hub will support Rwandan women entrepreneurs to improve their competitiveness, connect them to new markets and internationalize their businesses and maximize profitability.

"Launching this hub will help very many women whose small and medium businesses have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and they will have an opportunity to continue their business operations, this launch could not have come at a better time," she added.

Sharon Akanyana, a member of SheTrade and business owner of a Kigali-based food processing company said that through the hub she was able to receive training on different business aspects, like marketing and how to digitalise her business and also get easy access to financial help, and many other opportunities.

"In addition, this hub will help support and reach out to younger generations of women entrepreneurs and help them grow and get more investment opportunities," she added.

Joy Murekatete, who owns a hospitality business that took a hit from the pandemic due to the closure and annulation of events, said that through the hub, her and many women owning similar businesses will be able to learn, access the financial help they need and be able to get their businesses up and running smoothly.

Beata Habyarimana, the Minister of Trade and Industry who officiated the launch said that the Government of Rwanda is committed to promoting women in all areas including entrepreneurship and the hub will give access to finance and information, and give them a platform for their businesses.

"Through these kinds of hubs we can leverage businesses owned by women, and we will be able to align them and help them with the economic recovery they need," she added.

Habyarimana urged all the stakeholders and partners to advance and support women's economic empowerment because they greatly contribute to the country's economic development.