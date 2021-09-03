Africa: Nearly 7.9 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

By 30 August, the Western Cape vaccination dashboard showed that of the 363 859 people older than 18 and eligible for vaccination in Khayelitsha, only 17.5%, or 63 690, have registered to be vaccinated.

As of September 3, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,849,029 while over 68,698,355 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 197,669 and 6,993,005 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,796,405 and 82,914 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 872,351 ), Tunisia ( 668,051 ), Libya ( 312,116 ), Ethiopia ( 310,994 ), Egypt ( 289,035 ) and Kenya ( 237,851 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

