Rwanda: Basketball - Toronto Raptors Coach in Rwanda to Train Local Coaches, Players

NBA G-League side Toronto Raptors head coach Patrick Mutombo is currently in Rwanda to conduct a training clinic for coaches and players.

The 41-year old Congolese tactician arrived in the country today morning and is expected to start the training program on the same day through Saturday.

The training sessions will be taking place at Amahoro indoor stadium in Kigali, and they are organised in partnership with the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba).

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Landry Jabo, the Executive Director Ferwaba said 30 coaches and 30 under-21 players will benefit from the program.

"The program is aimed at enhancing the talents of Rwandan children, and to increase the knowledge of our coaches," he said, adding that it will be held under Covid-19 preventive measures among which, the coaches and children participating will be tested daily for the virus.

Mutombo has experience in basketball, having played for teams including the Metropolitan State University, in addition to several professional stints in some countries, most notably in Italy's Lega Basket Serie A.