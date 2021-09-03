Nigeria: Zamfara Students' Abduction Is Horrifying - UNICEF

Abuja — United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has described as horrifying, the recent abduction of some 100 students and a teacher of the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Reacting to the development, UNICEF's Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, while stating that school must be safe for students, lamented the endless attacks on schools especially, in the North.

Hawkins, in a statement, said UNICEF was horrified by yet another attack on an educational institution in Nigeria, following the Government Day Secondary School abduction.

He said of the abducted students, 23 escaped and returned home - two of them with bullet wounds, lamenting that they were aged between 14 and 19 years.

Hawkins said: "We strongly condemn this attack, which has happened just a few days after kidnapped students of a school in Niger State, North Central Nigeria, were freed," adding that: "We call on the authorities to take expedited action to rescue these students and reunite them with their families.

"We reiterate that attacks on schools and abduction of learners are a gross violation of children's rights, and a horrific experience for children to go through - one which could have long-lasting effects on their mental health and overall wellbeing.

"Schools must be safe. No child should experience any harm, because they went to school, and no parent should come to grief for sending their children to learn.