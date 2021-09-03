Nigeria: Govt Approves N25bn for Identity Infrastructure Upgrade

3 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government has approved N25bn for upgrade and replacement of the Nigeria's Identity Infrastructure, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, has said.

Pantami spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the unveiling of new salary structure for the staff of National Identity Management Commission.

He said the infrastructure upgrade had increased the number of Nigerians with National Identity Numbers to over 62 million.

He said the new condition of service and salary scale increased with over 200% the total NIMC personnel cost, a significant departure from what is currently obtainable.

He said since the inception of NIMC in 2007, multiple attempts had been made to change the narrative of the staff emoluments without success.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X