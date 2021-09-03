Nigeria: Govt Approves N25bn for Identity Infrastructure Upgrade

The Federal Government has approved N25bn for upgrade and replacement of the Nigeria's Identity Infrastructure, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, has said.

Pantami spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the unveiling of new salary structure for the staff of National Identity Management Commission.

He said the infrastructure upgrade had increased the number of Nigerians with National Identity Numbers to over 62 million.

He said the new condition of service and salary scale increased with over 200% the total NIMC personnel cost, a significant departure from what is currently obtainable.

He said since the inception of NIMC in 2007, multiple attempts had been made to change the narrative of the staff emoluments without success.