Tanzania: Government Gives Update On Recruitment of 3,000 Police Officers

A process of recruiting 3,103 police officers is underway after the govenmnet issued an employment permit to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Khamis Hamza Chilo revealed this at the Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday when he was reacting to Wete lawmaker Omar Ali Omar's question, which sought to know when the government will employ more police officers.

According to the MP, the last massive employment in the Police Force was conducted in 2015.

However, the Deputy Minister admitted that the number of members of the Police Force was declining due to retirement, deaths, dismissals and resignation hence there was a reason to fill the vacum.