Tanzania: Simba Head to Launch 2021/22 Kit Saturday

THIS Saturday, Simba will launch their new kit for the 2021/22 season at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam. This was confirmed yesterday by the club's kit sponsor Vunjabei Group Limited's CEO, Fred Ngajiro, who noted that the kit would be available immediately after the launch in Vunja Bei stores.

He added that through digital platforms (Simba mobile app), anyone would have an opportunity to buy and receive the kit anywhere.

"We will launch the kit this Saturday at 19:00hrs. The event will be held at Hyatt Regency Hotel, inviting several stakeholders to participate in the event. "One thing I can assure Simba fans is that the new kit is very nice and we have a variety of designs and are way better compared to other clubs. The kit will be available to buy right after the launch. To anyone who wants to purchase the kit, they will be available in our shops (Vunja Bei) for 24 hours." He added that they look forward to making a discount in price to those Simba fans who will get a ticket to attend Simba Day.

"We are looking at offering a discount to Simba fans who will attend Simba Day; thus, if you get your ticket on that day and you will have a discount on the price of the kit."

In addition, the club's Acting Information Officer, Ezekiel Kamwaga, has stressed to the fans that it is essential that they buy their club's kit as it is a way to show love and support to their club, so he urged them to buy the New Jersey right after the launch.

Kamwaga explained that he believes that Simba's fans will buy the kit, for Simba fans have always been at the forefront to support their club's effort.

He gave the example that within 72 hours of launching the Simba mobile App, the application was visited by more than 50,000 fans.

On the other development, a musician Oscar Lelo alias Whozu introduced his new hit, 'Simba ni noma ,' to show how passionate and committed he is with the club. Meanwhile, the club's Acting Information Officer Ezekiel Kamwaga has noted that the process of finding a club Information Officer is underway, and soon the successor will be announced.

Kamwaga replaced Haji Manara and was offered a particular task, including setting up a better information unit. He said that he would leave to hand over to the Information Office when his two-month contract expires.

"I am acting as the head of Information Officer for two months, next month I will be leaving Simba for the UK and the club will announce a new Information Officer. The process is nearing completion," said Kamwaga