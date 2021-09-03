Tanzania: Minister Demands Investigation After Livestock Deaths

LIVESTOCK and Fisheries Minister Mashimba Ndaki on Thursday ordered the veterinary council to investigate and hold accountable veterinarians, who caused some livestock to die or get adverse effects after vaccination at Mlazo village, Dodoma region.

Minister Ndaki issued the directive when he toured the Mlazo Village and after had received a report on aftermath of the cattle vaccination against Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP).

"The vaccination led to the death of over 25 cattle, 33 abortions, 58 got swellings on injected parts of skin," he noted

Mr Ndaki argued that the on-going countrywide vaccination exercise has good intention, wondering how such incident happened at Mlazo village.

"I am disappointed with how they executed it in Mlazo village. They did not follow the laid procedures and guidelines," he stated.

The minister also suspended the Agristeps Limited, a company that entered contract with Chamwino District Council to oversee the immunization exercise, and also referred it to the Veterinary Council of Tanzania for further investigation.

"Thorough investigation must be conducted against the veterinarians who administered vaccination and measures taken against them. This company should also pay the costs for the menace it has caused," he noted.

In addition, Mr Ndaki has called on all councils in the country to ensure that service providers who have entered contracts to provide vaccination against 13 major livestock diseases follow the issued guidelines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In January 2020, the ministry issued guidelines for the provision of vaccines against livestock diseases in the country aimed at ensuring animal health and safety.

Following the deaths and effects of vaccination, Mr Ndaki saw the need of amendment of the Veterinary Act 2003 and the Animal Diseases Act of 2003 to introduce compensations to livestock keepers.

The Director of Veterinary Services in the ministry, Prof Hezron Nonga said preliminary investigations revealed the needles used were too long that supposed to be injected on thick skin not thin skin as they did.

Some pastoralists who spoke at the meeting said the immunization exercise was conducted in their village in July 19, 2021 was not participatory since there was no provision of awareness education before the exercise.

They also complained over lack of co-operation from village leaders, saying the leaders only focused on raising funds for the vaccination.