Kenya Receives 358,200 Astrazeneca Vaccine Doses From Canada

Nairobi — Kenya's ongoing vaccination efforts were on Thursday boosted after the Ministry of Health received 358,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Canadian government.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochahe received the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) alongside the Acting Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya David Anthony.

"The donations will certainly go a long way in helping our people in this fight against the pandemic that has caused untold suffering to the globe," she said.

Mochache urged Kenyans who are yet to get the COVID-19 jab to do so.

"This donation could not have come at a better time," she said.

Kenya has so far received over 3.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccination drive started with the majority of those doses being the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mochache revealed that Kenya is also expecting another consignment of 4.16 million doses in the country in a few weeks.

The government had paid Sh2 billion to the African Union for the procurement of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to arrive in the country on Friday. Another 240, 000 doses will be arriving in the country a week later.

More Moderna vaccine doses are also expected from the United States. China has also donated Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines.

"These vaccines will progressively enable us to inch closer every day towards our target of ensuring that we vaccinate at least 10 million Kenyans by the end of this year," she said.

While cases of fraud encompassing the vaccination drive have been reported, Mochache warned that the government would take stern action against individuals found culpable.

Already she announced that seven people who were found engaging in unscrupulous activities are facing prosecution.

"I urge Kenyans to ensure that they get vaccinated at designated government sites," she said.

Canada's High Commissioner noted that his government is committed towards helping its partners in the fight against the virus.

"As Canada we remain committed to global efforts to stop COVID-19 and to address its devastating impacts," Anthony said.

Over 2.7 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus as at September 1, 2021.

Kenya had recorded 236,881 COVID-19 cases and 224, 270 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.