Rwanda: Govt to Launch New Phase of Management of Used Face Masks

Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) is set to roll out new ways of collecting, transporting, disposing and managing used face masks.

The countrywide move, which will be rolled out early next year comes after a successful pilot trial that was carried out in four sectors of Kayenzi in Kamonyi District, Nyamata in Bugesera District, Gisenyi in Rubavu District and Kimironko in Gasabo District.

The trial was launched in December last year as part of the efforts to protect the environment.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, which prompted mandatory wearing of face masks to prevent the virus spread, the government issued guidelines on how to manage them

Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director-General of REMA, said the government is working with Company for Protection of Environment and Development (COPED)-a private company for the collection, transportation and disposal of used face masks.

He said that phase one went well, adding they are planning to start phase two focusing on Kigali city.

The firm is also working hand in hand with health workers and local government entities.

"We thought that it would be easier for people to give away their masks to health workers for disposal and hence be sensitized as they are familiar faces in the health sector," Munyazikwiye said.

The approach, he added, has been effective.

Community health workers have been key in raising public awareness.

According to REMA, all collected used masks are transported to the Kalisimbi incinerator located in the Mageragere sector of Nyarugenge district.

The incinerator has the capacity to burn at above 800 degrees Celcius.

Munyazikwiye encourages the public to abide by the guidelines of disposing of used face masks and other types of waste.

According to REMA, used face masks must be isolated from other types of waste-in households and offices.

"It's prohibited to dispose of anywhere, burn or mix with other municipal solid waste the used face masks," according to guidelines.

Paulin Buregeya, CEO of COPED, said that in the pilot phase, the company has collected and disposed of around 351kg in four sectors saying they are soon starting phase two which will be rolled out in Kigali City and will end at the end of this year.

According to Buregeya, they have encountered some challenges in the pilot phase such as lack of awareness and mixing up used face masks with other waste, especially in Kigali.

Buregeya urged the public to start sorting used face masks from other waste because it has a lot of negative impact on the environment.