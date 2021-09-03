Kenya/Uganda: Harambee Stars Held to Frustrating Home Draw By Uganda

Nairobi — Harambee Stars was held to a frustrating barren draw by Uganda Cranes in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday evening.

Stars failed to trouble the Ugandans much with limited goal scoring chances, with the visitors leaving Nairobi the happier side with a point away from home.

Head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee was left frustrated with the point but states that his charges will need to fight in the remaining matches to ensure their journey remains afloat.

"A journey always starts with one step and for us, we have started with a point. Of course it is not the kind of start we wanted but we have to take the result and look to improve. We were not at our best because we didn't have a friendly match to try and test ourselves and that's why it was visible that we couldn't do our normal passing," said Mulee after the game.

Stars didn't create many scoring chances and even when they did, not many of them forced Uganda keeper Charles Lukwago to work much.

At the beginning of the game, Abdallah Hassan was picked out by two pin point crosses from Masud Juma on the left, but none of thse two deliveries bore a shot on target. His first with a shot at the backpost went wide while he had another with a header that couldn't find the target.

Uganda's early plans were scuttled after eight minutes when coach Milutin Sredojevic was forced into a change, Halid Lwaliwa coming off clutching his knee and was replaced by Enock Walusimbi.

The visitors were slowly growing into the game and had their first chance after 21 minutes when Byaruhanga Bobosi picked the ball at the edge of the box but his shot was well collected by keeper Ian Otieno.

Stars were not balanced in midfield and for several missed passes, Coach Mulee had to make a change and hauled off Lawrence Juma, in his place Eric Johannah coming on.

The home side had a scare in the 33rd minute when the referee pointed to the spot after Milton Karisa came down under a challenge from Joseph Okumu, but upon consultations with the second assistant referee gave a freekick instead.

Joseph Ochaya took the set piece but struck wild. He had a chance to atone minutes later when he went for a shot from distance but it sailed straight into Oteino's arms.

Mulee's charges looked to end the half on a high. They came inches close when Hassan struck a low cross into the box, but a sliding Masud could not arrive in time to tap home. Johannah had a chance too with a shot on goal but it sailed wide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the second half, Stars kept the pressure trying to get the killer. However, striker Michael Olunga was completely isolated and marked out with kenya failing to have a plan B when their main man was outmuscled from the game.

Despite the off color offensive play from Kenya, midfielder Richard Odada, in his first ever game for the national team put up a superb performance, dominating the midfield battle and winning most duels against the experienced Khalid Aucho.

Stars were trying all they could to bring life to the attack with Boniface Muchiri and Duke Abuya brought on for Hassan and Kenneth Muguna.

Coach Mulee made another change that raised eyebrows, substitute Johannah coming off for the last 10 minutes and Jackson Macharia brought on.

However, none of that could bear a goal or let alone an effort on target.