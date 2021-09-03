Mozambique: Covid-19 - More Than a Million Fully Vaccinated

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Wednesday that to date more than a million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to a Wednesday Health Ministry press release, in the previous 24 hours 77,444 people received their second dose of the Chinese VeroCell vaccine. This brought the number of people fully vaccinated to 1,076,968 - which is 6.3 per cent of the 17 million whom the Ministry hopes to reach in the national vaccination campaign.

Within the next week, the number fully vaccinated should rise significantly, since the health service is still administering the second dose to people who received their first dose of the VeroCell vaccine up until 25 August.

The target group for this phase of the vaccination was people aged 50 and above living in the urban areas, veterans from the war for Mozambican independence, drivers and fare collectors in passenger transport, and teachers and state employees not reached in earlier phases of the campaign.

The Ministry release also announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 853,959 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3.332 of them in the previous 24 hours. 2,894 of the tests yielded negative results, while 438 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 146,574. Of the new cases diagnosed on Wednesday, 243 were women or girls and 195 were men or boys. 37 were children under the age of 15 and 31 were over 65 years old. For seven cases, no age information was available.

Once again, Wednesday's figures show that the majority of cases are now being diagnosed in northern Mozambique. Exactly two-thirds (66.7 per cent) of the cases identified on Wednesday came from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 125 in Nampula, 99 in Cabo Delgado, 63 in Zambezia and four in Niassa.

The seven southern and central provinces supplied 33.3 per cent of the positive cases - 86 in Maputo city, 17 in Gaza, 15 in Inhambane, 12 in Maputo province, six in Manica, six in Tete and four in Sofala.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) on Wednesday was 13.2 per cent. This compares with 10.7 per cent on Tuesday, 12.6 per cent on Monday and 12.5 per cent on Monday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were all in the north - Niassa (28.6 per cent), Nampula (25 per cent), Zambezia (24.5 per cent), and Cabo Delgado (20.9 per cent). The lowest rates were found in the central provinces of Tete (3.6 per cent), and Sofala (2.7 per cent).

The Ministry also reported a further two deaths from Covid-19. These latest victims were two Mozambican men, one aged 61 and the other 70. One died in Zambezia and one in Sofala. This brought the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,866.

In the same 24 hour period, 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (seven in Maputo, two in Matola, two in Cabo Delgado, and one each in Niassa, Nampula, Manica and Sofala), and seven new patientS were admitted (three in Maputo, three in Cabo Delgado and one in Nampula).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 131 on Tuesday to 121 on Wednesday. 62 of these patients (51.2 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Nampula, 12 in Niassa, eight in Matola, seven in Inhambane, five in Cabo Delgado, five in Zambezia, four in Sofala, two in Tete, two in Gaza and one in Manica.

A further 826 people on Wednesday were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (475 in Maputo province, 170 in Nampula, 156 in Niassa, 15 in Tete and 10 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 134,400, or 91.6 per cent of all those who have ever been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 10,874 on Tuesday to 10,484 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,336 (31.8 per cent of the total), Maputo province, 2,894; Nampula, 1,374; Inhambane, 838; Cabo Delgado, 530; Niassa, 524; Zambezia, 497; Gaza, 364; Sofala, 75; Tete, 29; and Manica, 23.