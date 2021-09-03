Ethiopia: Ministry Says Ethiopia's Economy Exhibits Remarkable Performance

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Finance disclosed yesterday that despite multiple challenges Ethiopia's economy has exhibited remarkable performance.

During the weekly press briefing of the Office of the Prime Minister, State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign (PhD) stated that despite the numerous challenges like coronavirus pandemic, global economic slowdown, the locust invasion, as well as the challenge that we faced in the northern part of Ethiopia, the country's economy has stayed on the course.

He also said he believes that this is the result of broad-based reform that the nation has been implementing across the economy within the last two and half years after the launch of home-grown economic reform program that aims macroeconomic stabilization, unlocking new potential, setting the foundation for a long term sustainable development.

"We believe we have implemented deeper reforms that have helped us ensure stability, encourage economic activities and private sector development, job creation, and set the institutions and capacity for sustainable growth," he indicated.

He further stated that in previous Ethiopian fiscal year, 2012 E.C, the nation has registered about 6.1 percent economic growth despite global economic slow-down, and this year the Ministry is still waiting for the data from the federal Planning and Development Commission. It will be probably disclosed at the end of September of early October, he added.

But, when we look at some high frequency data, it shows that there should be a further rebound in the economy, it might be able to register something better than what the nation have done last fiscal year, 2012 E.C, according to him.

He also reported that the ten-month data of agriculture sector shows that annual production was about 5.56 percent, much higher than the usual 4.5 percent. The dry seasonal irrigation also increased by 220.6 percent.

The gold extraction and export figures increased by 23 percent, commercial bank and development bank overall revenue; and insurance companies' revenue have also increased substantially, he further stated.