East Africa: Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Visit to Ethiopia Deepens Ties

Downsizing foreign missions aims to provide efficient services

BY HAILE DEMEKE

ADDIS ABABA - The Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya Raychelle Omamo visit to Ethiopia would have a pivotal importance to further strengthen the two country's multifaceted relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA) said.

At a weekly briefing he held here yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti stated that Omamo's visit would transform the two countries' bilateral ties to a better stage. The visit is aimed to strengthen the economic, political and social cooperation between the two countries.

Omamo conferred with her Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen on bilateral and regional issues of mutual significance ranging from the current situation in Tigray State of Ethiopia, Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) talks, among others. Demeke briefed the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya on latest developments in Ethiopia particularly the current situation in northern parts of the country, the border dispute with Sudan and the trilateral negotiation on the mega dam.

Demeke also extended gratitude to the government of Kenya for siding with the Ethiopian government and truth at the UNSC meeting that deliberated on the current situation in Tigray State.

Omamo on her part reiterated the commitment of the government of Kenya to further deepen ties with Ethiopia in bilateral and regional arenas of mutual significance. Kenya is also committed to Ethiopia's peace and territorial integrity and vowed support to its northern neighbor.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) recent visit to Uganda and Rwanda and his discussions with leaders of the two countries have been fruitful in enhancing cooperation and partnership among the parties. The Premier and leaders of two countries exchanged views on opportunities, challenges and possible solutions to address common problems with concerted regional efforts.

Abiy also held telephone conversation with Djiboutian President, Ismail Omar Guelleh on bilateral issues of mutual interest and the parties discussed ways to scale the two countries historical relationship into a new level.

About the government's recent decision to downsize the number of Ethiopia's diplomatic missions, the spokesperson highlighted that the measure is not aimed to abruptly close embassies and consulate generals rather it envisions rightsizing the missions with a view to providing efficient diplomatic services. Also, it is a customary practice for countries to maintain diplomatic activities without actual embassies. "Rightsizing embassies doesn't equate with quitting diplomatic relations."