Ethiopia: Promoting Space Science for All Rounded Development

Since the mid-20th century states of the world have vigorously started working for the development of space science. Because it is believed that expanding scientific activities is the way to benefit the nation's national economic development through improved labor force capacities and the creation of new knowledge and technology. Moreover, space technology enables the state to observe possible threats to life on earth and has tools at hand to help inhibit them. Knowledge about space, gained through scientific studies can have enormous economic, security, and social benefits that contribute to meeting many societal needs, from human security to sustainable development.

Ethiopia has made various efforts to be benefited from the sector. Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute Deputy Director-General Dr. Yeshurun Alemayehu told The Ethiopian Herald taking the significance of space science into account, Ethiopia has started implementing space science technologies even before the USA, China, Russia, and so on. Nevertheless, the sector lags behind due to several reasons including lack of commitment and attention from successive governments and scholars. This as a result affects the country's technological advancement and related gains.

Following the reform in Ethiopia in mid-2018, the Council of Ministers has passed decisions on December 22, 2018, on the draft bill of Ethiopian Space Policy. Accordingly, the space policy has stressed the space science policy should be harmonized with the country's direction of economic reform and decided the bill to come into effect. Therefore, it is possible to say that Ethiopian's Space Science sector is at an infant stage.

Astrophysicist at Kotebe Metropolitan University Dr. Getinet Feleke explains to The Ethiopian Herald that space science technologies are important for developing countries like Ethiopia to explore the environment, study the natural resources of the country, to safeguard the security of the nation, and so on. More specifically, space science technologies are important to Ethiopia to guard the Great Ethiopian Renaissances Dam (GERD). Yet, much remains to be done.

It is true that space science has various contributions to the development and security of the country. According to the UN fifty-seventh general assembly meeting in 2002 under the theme of "Importance of space technology for sustainable development among issues highlighted, as the fourth committee takes up peaceful uses of outer space" stated that space science technologies play critical roles in strengthening communications infrastructure, disaster management, education, agriculture, environmental protection, and natural resource management, human development, especially for developing countries.

World Economic Form briefing paper in 2020 entitled "Global Future Council on Space Technologies 2019-2020 Six ways space technologies benefit life on Earth" indicated space science supports the development of a nation including climate change, communication, global security, investment, and the economy of the country.

Apart from the two lunched satellites, Ethiopia has planned to launch 10 satellites in the next ten years. Dr. Getinet said to be benefited from the space science technologies and tools, Ethiopia should expand the use and number of technologies which are available in the country. Because space science technologies often offer information and data regarding earth observation, communications, weather forecasting, and so on. Therefore, it is important to use and develop space science technologies step by step.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Astronaut Daniel Tani told local media that Ethiopia has the opportunity to be a player in global space science in the future. To do so it is important to give due attention to the sector. He also advised Ethiopian children, who aspire to be astronauts in the future, to work hard in the fields of engineering, math, and physics.Research has shown that Ethiopia has untouched potential in space science sector. However, Ethiopia has not used this potential. According to Ethiopian space science Society, Project, and Program Coordinator Biruk Terefe, lack of proper awareness, unaccustomedness of Space Science knowledge and skills, absence of universities that teach space sciences as an independent field of study, less passion in the side of parents, learners for astronomy and confiding lesson such as math and physics are the main obstacles of the sectors growth.

Hence, motivating students can make them passionate about space science ideas and technologies. Furthermore, schools, parents, and respected stakeholders should give due attention to the development of space science and related technologies of the country, he said.According to Dr. Getinet, Ethiopia should use space science first and foremost to solve the problems that Ethiopia is facing right now. More specifically, space science awareness, discovery, and application must be used to lead a better life, to create enabling environment, to increase agriculture products and productivity.

"It is important to support the task of Ethiopian Space Science Society through revising the education curriculum, creating various space science exhibitions and platforms as well as inspiring students to attach due attention to science lessons with a view to helping the nation benefit much out of the sector," he underlined.

According to recent publication by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), space science-based technologies are valuable to farmers, agronomists, food manufacturers and agricultural policymakers who wish to simultaneously enhance production and profitability. Space science is also important in the telecom industry. Instead of the traditional network infrastructure used for broadband connectivity, a new set of network technologies can often reduce infrastructure requirements and offer more cost-effective service delivery options.

Besides, the space technologies have become an important element of local, national and regional disaster risk reduction strategies apart from providing information to support agricultural production, fisheries, freshwater and forestry management. It can also help to monitor activities that are harmful for the environment, such as illegal logging, mining, poaching and fires. Another importance of space technologies is a reduction of poverty. It supports education, especially, E-education initiatives.

In order to encourage the space science sector, different organizations are including the Ethiopian Space Science Society and the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute are established, nevertheless, much remains to be done, Dr. Yeshurun said. He further noted that motivating and inspiring students must be given due attention.

Grade 8 student Yanet Fitusm told The Ethiopian Herald that, unlike her schoolmates, she has participated in different space science programs. The participation has given her insights into space science technologies and the like. This has to continue in the future.

Grade 6 student Michael Ashenafi in his part said, despite the fact that he has participated in various exhibitions and programs related to space science, the lack of adequate children's games, toys, and so on is causing children not to become familiar with space science technologies. Hence, he urged parents to buy space science technologies instead of buying guns and various useless toys.

Basically, motivation is a primary determinant factor of a student's academic success, nevertheless, in many under resourced educational contexts around the world, opportunities to develop motivation are lacking. Therefore, the government, concerned stakeholders, and parents must give due emphasis. This is the better way to be benefited from the space science sector.

BY EPHREM ANDARGACHEW

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SEPTEMBER 3/ 2021