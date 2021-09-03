Gambia: Baobab Concierge Services Dresses Gambian Referees

The General Manager of Baobab Concierge Services, Mrs. Binta Jobe, yesterday presented referees uniforms to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

The presentation was made on behalf of James & Sarah Millard, retired United States Navy veterans with 24 years' experience between them.

The items were presented to the President of the GFF, Lamin Kabba Bajo, who is also the Chairman of the Federation's Referees Committee.

The event was also attended by the President of The Gambia Football Referee Association, John Frank Medny, Baboucarr Camara the Director of Marketing and Communications and Seedy Manneh the Referees Manager.

Mrs. Jobe described Sarah as a certified referee coach who is very passionate about building bridges through community outreach programmes and, thus, had the foresight of equipping Gambian football referees with the uniforms.

She also hailed Bajo for the monumental achievements that Gambian football has registered since his ascension to the mantle of leadership, which is been topped by the Scorpions qualification to its first African Cup of Nations finals.

President Bajo expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the donors, saying the gesture was timely.

He said it will go a long way in better equipping our regional referees where each of the seven administrative regions have established referees' structures.

He further described Jobe as a very patriotic and committed person towards national development and expressed optimism that this will be the beginning of more cordial relations between her organisation and Football House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Baboucarr Camara thanked Binta and team for choosing the right partners. He informed her that Bajo ascended to the mantle of football leadership with the promise of decentralising football with the national league only been played between Banjul and Brikama before 2014.

He added that today every administrative region is represented in the national league with the Lower River Region producing the highest number with three teams.

John Frank Mendy thanked the donors on behalf of his association.

Source-GFF

VP Touray launches road to Afcon 2022 committee

Women's Division Two League wraps up as Berewuleng clinch league title