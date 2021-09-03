Kenya: Teams in Race Against Time Ahead of Deaflympics Qualifiers

Kenyan teams are in a race against time to get ready for African qualifiers for 2022 Deaflympics which start in one week in Nairobi.

Sixteen countries have since confirmed participation in the qualifiers, which will be held from September 11 to 25 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium.

The men and women's teams will compete in football and basketball, with only the top two teams in each category qualifying to compete in 2020 Deaflympic Games scheduled for Brazil.

Kenya men's and women's football teams have been training at Kasarani Stadium under the guidance of coaches Philemon Ekipotet and Martha Mumbua respectively.

On Thursday, Ekipotet told Nation Sport that his charges have continued to improve in training.

Lack of adequate training facilities has forced Kenyan basketball teams to share the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium Court for training.

However, Kenya women's team coach, Carolyne Ouma, has said the squad has shown great improvement.

"There is no pressure at all. The only thing that is working to our disadvantage is the court. We really need to train on a full court, but we are currently restricted to share one court with the men's team," said Ouma.

"In terms of preparations, we are not yet there, but the team is training well and the players are improving day after day."

She singled out Uganda and Zimbabwe as some of the strong teams at the tournament.

"We expect a strong challenge from Uganda and maybe Zimbabwe. But we are ready for the task. We hope to play and win. We are not training to lose. It is not going to happen. We have pride at stake and as Kenyans we are going to fight it out to the end, so we are ready for any team that we will come up against," she said.