Tanzania: Exim Joins Bancassurance Bandwagon

Exim Bank Tanzania has launched its bancassurance scheme after partnering with some top insurers to provide top notch covers.

The top notch insurance solutions spanning from general, health, travel insurance to life assurance are all under one roof.

The service will be offered through all the bank's branches in partnership with 10 insurance companies which have been licensed by Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA).

Exim Bank's Head of Branch Network Ms Agnes Kaganda named yesterday the insurers as Jubilee Insurance, Fist Assurance, Heritage Insurance, GA Insurance, Alliance Life Assurance, Britam Insurance, UAP Insurance, ICEA Lion General Insurance, Strategies Insurance, and Alliance Insurance Corporation.

"Our aim is to make customers experience hassle free by providing a number of value additions to client's insurance program including easy access for claims reporting, consultation, follow-up and settlement," she told reporters yesterday.

The lender, one of top ten big banks said also they want easy claims process, reduce the overall cost impact for managing risk, easy of renewal where customers will be provided with renewal notification digitally and assistance in renewal process. '

"Customers want a solution and not just a product," Ms Agnes said.

The Exim recognises that customers always need a complete financial solution and consultation based on their specific needs, their current standards and more, instead of a generic insurance policy.

Exim Acting Head of Bancassurance Mr Melchizedeck Muro said other benefits that they come with include easy of renewal where customers will be provided with renewal notification digitally and assistance in renewal process, one-stop shop solution, where the bank offers distribution model that allows customers to get their insurance products along with an amalgamation of other financial services under one roof, such as insurance premium financing (IPF) at very competitive terms.

"Insurance used to be the missing piece of the puzzle which Bancassurance now completes.... Exim Bancassurance will make an easy sell for them," Mr Muro said.

The insurance solution is available to both existing and non-customers of the bank.