Tanzania: Taha Fetes Smallholder Farmers

IT was all smiles for Asma Amour Ali after she won the first edition of the Bäuerliche Unternehmer Schulungen - Agribusiness Training (BUS) competition.

The 23 year-old third year student at Abdulrahman Al-Sumait University in Zanzibar, piped other nine contestants to the title, which also see her presented with a 12.5m/- worth of agriculture equipment.

Speaking shortly after victory here on Wednesday evening, the soft- spoken entrepreneur who has carved a niche in horticulture and poultry farming attributed her feat to sheer hard work and determination.

"It was down to hard work, but I also guess that I came up with the best business idea that convinced the jury," said Ms Ali who hails from Welezo area in Zanzibar.

Asked of what she'll do with the coveted prize, the BUS business idea winner disclosed that she'll get herself a dripping system, buy fertiliser and pesticides with a view of improving her yields at her modest farm at Dunga Kiembeni, which is Zanzibar's Central, South Region.

The BUS competition is classified in three elements where during the first phase, participants analyze their skills, potentials and limits by identifying the driving forces and restraining forces towards economic development.

They also assess their market situation by identification of market position which will help them define their path forwards.

An Agri-Finance and Business Development Service Officer with the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), which also organized this year's event, Angelina Nyansambo described the competition as a rigorous affair, heaping praise on the all the contestants.

"The panel of judges were engaged in scrutinizing the entries of the entrepreneurs to ascertain if they were demand driven, employed best agriculture practices or even sustainable, we must commend all the contestants for getting this far," she explained.

This year's competition which seeks to support smallholders so that they can generate an adequate income for their families over the long term saw over 80 entries received by a panel of judges, lined up in Tanzania and Germany.

They were however trimmed to 10.The event was jointly staged by TAHA, TRIAS and the Andreas Hermes Akademie (AHA) of Germany.