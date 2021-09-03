Tanzania: Geita Gold Procures 90 Pc Locally

GEITA Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has said almost 90 per cent of its procurement is sourced locally and reinstated its commitment to continue using local suppliers.

The largest gold mine said last year local suppliers contributed heavily on their procurement lists as it marks 21 years of mining gold in the country.

GGML Managing Director Richard Jordinson said they are proud to say that last year 86 per cent of their total procurements were made in the country.

On top of that, GGML have created 5,067 direct jobs, including 1,842 permanent jobs and 177 contract employment-in a fixed term.

"In addition, we work with 3,330 contract workers who contribute significantly to our national economy through taxes in the form of salaries, social security contributions and other investments," Mr Jordinson said.

The mining firm also has some 700 casual workers recruited annually under a special program run by them in collaboration with local authorities.

These labourers have contributed significantly to the construction of key social projects in their respective localities under local governments in the region.

The Chairperson of Manga Street in Geita Town Council, Elias Lukanya, appreciated GGML's support in the host communities by referring to the casual workers who have done good work in their areas.

"The casual workers alone have enabled us to build a modern office, dispensary, classrooms and a teacher house," he said.

GGML is spending 9.2bn/- annually for Geita under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform.

GGML, one of AngloGold Ashanti's flagship mines, is located in north-western Tanzania