Tanzania: Nhc Moves to Collect Rent Arrears

A COMBINATION of measures have been employed by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to collect rent arrears standing at 26bn/- last June and prevent further accumulation.

The NHC Director of Property Management and Marketing, Mr Elias Msese, said they had launched a door to door campaign to trace defaulters, who include individuals, government ministries and private companies.

"We have received encouraging response. Many current tenants have signed contracts to pay the arrears in installments.

The challenge is how to collect debt owed by ex-tenants. "It is somehow difficult to trace individuals, some of whom may have died, and companies that have changed names or ceased to exist." He explained.

The Director said they were seeking the assistance of the National Identification Agency (NIDA) and the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) to trace the former tenants. They are also revisiting the debtors' ledger to update it.

Uncooperative defaulters are taken to court and handed to brokers to be forced to pay. In case of current tenants, their security deposits are confiscated and they may be forcefully evicted and their property auctioned to offset the debt.

Naming and shaming has also been applied. "Last year we published a long list of rent defaulters in newspapers. Some came forward and paid," Mr Msese said, adding: "But those are last resort measures. We prefer to handle our tenants amicably and we urge them to remain up to date in rent payment and cooperate in clearing arrears."

He said the 26bn/- rent arrears appeared big, but the figure reflected the large amount of money involved in rent collection. "Considering that we bill our tenants 8.4bn/- monthly, the arrears amount to only three months' rent." He noted.

Mr Msese said they were verifying the tenants register to identify illegal occupants of their houses. "We are especially carrying out this exercise in Dar es Salaam, which has 60 percent of our tenants," he said, adding that 30 illegal occupants were discovered.

With the assistance of police, NHC also thwarted attempts to sell 20 housing units in the city by conmen. The culprits were apprehended.