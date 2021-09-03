Tanzania: NBC, NHIF to Cover Kigoma, Tabora Tobacco Farmers Health

NBC Bank in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has started to offer health cover to Kigoma and Tabora tobacco farmers.

The two firms are issuing special farmers health insurance scheme dubbed 'Ushirika Afya' where the bank is responsible for directly submitting health insurance contributions to the NHIF on behalf of farmers. The farmers have to have NBC account.

The Western zone Tobacco growers Co-operative Union (WETCU), Chairman Mr Hamza Kitunga and the Vice Chairman of the Kigoma Tobacco Growers Co-operative Union (KTCU) Mr Elikana Bwenda apart from commending the bank for its services, they also asked the lender to look into ways to introduce crops insurance product to give them a guaranteed income through the important sector.

"Due to the fact that most agricultural stakeholders have a seasonal income, we have often found ourselves in very difficult times when we face health challenges at a time when we have no money and insurance," said Mr Bwenda.

They also called on the bank and NHIF to ensure the availability of quality health care through the scheme to avoid unnecessary complaints.

The signing ceremony between NBC and NHIF held recently was attended also by major tobacco growers' associations in the two regions and other stakeholders including government officials.

NBC Head of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Raymond Urassa said the signing was a continuation of an agreement reached a few weeks ago in Dar es Salaam between the bank, NHIF and the Registrar of Cooperatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Basically, the product aims to ensure that farmers who are among our key partners get proper health services. That's why we decided to come up with this product as health is always the first priority for us human beings," he said.

According to Mr Urassa, through the scheme, a farmer will be contributed 76,800/- per year. For spouse or children, policy holder has to pay 76,800/- and 50,400/- per child will be contributed respectively.

NHIF Tabora region Acting Manager, Mr Dia Liundi and his counterpart from Kigoma region Mr Gwamaka Mwakyome said despite the number of favours that are given to farmers including loans they may still be unable to overcome the challenges they face if only health agenda will not be given priority.

"The most important priority for farmers should be their health first. If farmers are not healthy enough they will also not be able to produce as much as expected," Mr Mwakyome said.

Mr Cathbert Dongwe, Assistant Registrar of Cooperatives in Uvinza District, Kigoma praised NBC and NHIF for the initiative and advised for the program to be sustainable so that it can be of benefit event to members of other cooperatives.