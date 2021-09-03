Tanzania: Sagcot, Tadb to Cooperate to Drive Farming in Southern Areas

LEADERS of Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) and the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) yesterday vowed to cooperate to increase farmers' incomes, amount and quality of crops grown in southern Tanzania.

Sagcot Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Kirenga told reporters, after their close-door meeting, that the leaders of the two institutions reviewed farming opportunities, constraints and successes in southern areas and agreed to cooperate to drive farming in the regions to a higher level.

Sagcot had an opportunity to explain to the TADB delegation, which was led by its Managing Director Mr Frank Nyabundege, how they work.

Mr Kirenga said Sagoct leaders believe a change in leadership usually promises renewed vigour in implementing set targets and goals.

"With this belief in mind we shall continue to work with the TADB in bringing about reforms in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors," he said adding that Sagcot's task is to ensure investors in agriculture are recognised and contribute to solving smallholders' problems.

"We said there is a need to have a partnership between our two institutions so that the needs of farmers can be met, increase productivity and make agriculture sustainable," he said, adding the two institutions have a duty to educate to farmers how to get loans and increase productivity.

There is a big need to increase flow of finance into the agriculture sector; Mr Kirenga said adding that production in agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors can increase sharply because of country's geography.

He said the planned reforms in the three sectors will succeed if joint efforts will be applied in implementing the reforms.

Such efforts, he explained, will contribute positively to the national industrialisation agenda and increase the pace for the country to become an industrial nation by 2025.

Mr Nyabundege said the roadmap provided by Sagcot will help TADB to reach a bigger number of farmers in different parts of the country and make farming a commercial occupation.

"Our cooperation with Sagcot will help us reach more farmers in different parts of the country and hence increase production," he said.

Since 2010 Sagcot has worked with varied actors in the agriculture sector including smallholders, commercial farmers, agri-business entrepreneurs and agro-processors in the southern highlands regions. It has partners in Katavi, Mbeya, Songwe, Njombe, Iringa and Morogoro.