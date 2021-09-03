Tanzania: Tz Plan to Set Up Information Desks in Embassies Abroad

THE Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation plan to set up information desks in Tanzania's embassies abroad.

Officials from both Ministries saw the need to establish the desk in embassies abroad, to support a special programme to publicise Tanzania and highlight the opportunities available for investments. The desks will also provide information to Tanzanians on opportunities available abroad for them to invest.

"There should be a direct system for the Office of the Director of Information Services, (MAELEZO) and the Chief Government Spokesperson, to directly receive information on opportunities from all our embassies abroad to inform the public and attract investments," said Nakomba Dahari from Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation ministry.

The forum also discussed and unanimously agreed on the existence of training programmes between Tanzania and other countries, which could increase the capacity for civil servants in the information cadre to continue improving their performance and skills.

Director of Cultural Development at the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Emmanuel Temu said more efforts should be employed to promote tourism as well as other strategic opportunities available abroad should be shown on televisions.