Tanzania: How Healthy Sports Fight Covid-19 Scare

SPORTS were among the worst victims of coronavirus scare as hitherto thousands, including sportsmen and women have perished worldwide.

Tanzania has not been left free of the scare either and the government acted fast by launching a full scale war against Covid-19 threat.

The campaign saw many Tanzanians voluntarily getting Covid-19 vaccine as the government continues to promote the vaccine.

Through the use of arts and sports, the government has been encouraging people to go for Covid-19 vaccination in order to protect themselves and loved ones from catching the disease.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa insisted recently during a friendly match between religious leaders and sports analysts at Chamazi Complex, that vaccination is vital for athletes of all sports.

He said after the match that ended in a 3-3 draw that Covid-19 vaccination is one of the key steps to contain the spread of the novel disease which is affecting lives of people economically and socially.

Among the inspirational figures in the fight are giants Simba and Young Africans whose players were among the first to receive vaccination.

For that, the minister thanked Simba and Young Africans for vaccinating their players and leaders as such, and called upon other clubs to follow the same path of ensuring that their players and leaders are fully vaccinated.

Adding, he said the government will continue to work closely with the practitioners of the sectors to campaign for Covid-19 vaccination.

In retrospect, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dorothy Gwajima said being vaccinated is good but it will be better if one also engages in sports which are essential weapon against Covid-19.

Explaining, she said a lot of diseases people suffer from are caused by lack of body exercises and therefore the minister insisted to people to use their spare time in participating in sport activities.

"As we fight Covid-19, we use various sectors especially sports to disseminate messages about the importance of receiving vaccination which doubles body immunity against coronavirus," she said.

Coronavirus, which has ravaged all countries of the world, has been in one way another, calling us to observe mental and physical fitness rules altogether with cleanness as major measures of safety.

It is not a thing to be warned by ministers, sports activities must be encouraged nationwide since they are vital tool in creating healthy bodies and minds at this time when the mankind faces virus threat.

During the peak of Covid-19 scare, sports activities, including the Mainland Premier League, were suspended countrywide in mid-March last year when the government banned public gatherings.

The situation was very volatile, but the late President, John Magufuli consoled athlete when he said: "I understand, although people have been affected by corona, I am yet to see an athlete suffering from it." His statement clearly wanted to show people that those who exercise regularly are not easily affected by the coronavirus.

"If we deny them [footballers] playing football, in essence, we are telling them to get coronavirus, by implications.

"Covid-19 is a disease that will remain with us same way as TB and even AIDS and we must not stop our daily activities!"

Also worth to consider are Premier Kassim Majaliwa's words that sports can be an important tool towards enhancing unity and friendship which is very beneficial to the health and advised officials to be fully engaged in them.

The PM said it is very clear that obesity, blood pressure, hypertension; diabetes will become history if a sport for health is developed to become everyone's culture.

The health benefits of playing sports include proper weight management; efficient functioning of the heart, controlled diabetes, lower cholesterol levels, improved blood circulation, lower hypertension and stress levels.

We have noted through what we have seen among the golfers and legislators who took part in two separate events that sport helps in toning muscles and strengthening bones.

It also brings positive energy, discipline, and helps in building self-esteem and mutual respect. Playing sports is a favorite activity for many people around the world. It provides us with enjoyment and also freshens up our mind.

However, engaging in sports is actually more than mere running, jumping or kicking the ball on the field. Indulging in sports helps our body to function smoothly and more efficiently. Sports involve the activity of each and every muscle in our body. This strengthens the body and promotes good health.

Playing sports helps the heart in pumping more blood because it is a type of workout for the body. Scientific findings indicate that playing sports helps the insulin to perform in a better manner.

This helps diabetic people to make most of the insulin present in their bodies.

Sports can deal a blow to obesity, a problem facing millions of people across the world. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, may result in a stroke or heart disease.

Hypertension can be prevented by being physically active or by playing sports. Playing sports also help in maintaining lower levels of bad cholesterol.

Some experiments showed that compared to athletes, bad cholesterol levels in sedentary people was much higher, while good cholesterol levels were significantly higher in athletes.

Regularly indulging in exercise and sports makes the body immune to many diseases that usually affect a person due to weak immunity.

Playing sports increases sweat production and also removes toxins. Due to the rise in body temperature, the chances of bacterial growth also lessen. Sports are actually the best form of work out for muscles.