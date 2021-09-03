Tanzania: Drop in 15-Year Treasury Yield Goes Against Analysts' Prediction

THE 15-year Treasury bond has been undersubscribed by 7.25 per cent to push down yields against analysts' predictions.

The bond, which was also undersubscribed in the June auction, was only able to raise 126.79bn/- out of the 136bn/- on table.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer Raphael Masumbuko said yesterday in a special report that the investors shun off the bond due to its unattractive yields.

"... [It seems] investors are demand(ing) for higher yields, and to further push down the yields the central bank accepted 121.42bn/- of the total tendered," Mr Masumbuko said adding:

"... This is a reflection of the monetary direction the central bank is undertaking to encourage excess liquidity back to the economy."

The minimum price ticked higher than the previous auction to close at 97/96 (0.47 higher) and the weighted average price closed at 99/75 (0.46 higher).

Zan said the under subscription shows a weak investor appetite towards the 15 years bond, which had a fixed rate of 13.5 per cent.

"The under subscription is not a result of lack of liquidity rather investors are indifferent to the relatively low coupon on the 15 year treasury bond, turning attention to long tenure issuances of the 20-year and 25-year treasury bond," Mr Masumbuko said.

Unlike the 15 years bond, the two longer tenure Treasury instruments have been oversubscribed in primary auctions since their introductions in the capital market.

"We undoubtedly continue to see this trend as investors look to fill demands for higher yields at the next long tenure auction of the 25 years which comes up next month," he said.

Some debt analysts predicted that the 15 years bond will be oversubscribed while yields will go down.

Vertex Securities said the bond appetite will increase while yields will tumble down based on the trend since the beginning of this fiscal year.

"We expect next week auction for the 15-year bond to oversubscribe yields continuing with the downward trend," Vertex said last week.

Last week auction saw the Treasury bills yields dropped as predicted by debt analysts for 182 days and 364 days, however, the junior two bills were cancelled due to zero bidders.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) result report showed that weighted average price of both bills went up, albeit slightly to 98/45 mid last week from 98/43 fortnight ago for 182 days and to 96/34 from 96/29 two weeks ago.

The weighted average yields also dropped slightly to 3.16 per cent from 3.20 per cent and to 3.81 per cent 3.86 per cent for 182 days and 364 days bills respectively.