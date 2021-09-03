Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Revises Curfew, Rules on Gatherings as It Expands Vaccination

Rwanda has eased Covid-19 guidelines allowing traditional weddings, gyms and gaming to resume as the country gradually reopens the economy.

Rwanda had implemented strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 following a severe wave of infections two months ago.

Adjusted rules

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday, presided over by President Paul Kagame, also adjusted curfew hours in Kigali to 10pm-4am from the initial 8pm-5am with businesses allowed to remain open until 9pm instead of the initial 7pm.

However, in districts with high rates of infections such as Kirehe, Gicumbi, Burera, Ngoma, Nyagatare, Nyamasheke, Nyaruguru and Rwamagana, movement is still prohibited between 8pm and 4am with businesses closing at 7pm. The rest of the country will adhere to a 9pm-4am curfew.

The cabinet further resolved that religious, legal and traditional marriage ceremonies will be attended by 50 people from the initial 20, and attendees taking Covid-19 tests within 72 hours prior to the event.

Public and private offices will continue to operate with essential staff at 50 percent of their workers. Bars will remain closed and restaurants and cafes will continue to host 30 percent of their venue capacity.

The new guidelines will take effect on September 2.

Vaccination plan

The resolutions come as Rwanda advances its national vaccination plan with over 1.5 million people vaccinated with the first dose, as of Tuesday.

The country has ramped up its inoculation campaign, now saying any Kigali resident above the age of 18 can receive the vaccine. Rwanda also has about 50 vaccination sites in its capital Kigali.

Rwanda plans to vaccinate 60 percent of its 12.9 million population (or 7.8 million people) by June 2022.

According to health practitioners, with the current pace of vaccination, 30 percent of the population, especially from urban areas, will be vaccinated by early 2022.