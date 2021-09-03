Liberia: President Weah Discusses Importance of Peace With UN West African Envoy

2 September 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has extoled the United Nations for fostering global peace, which he described as indispensable to human advancement and prosperity.

He said global peace and harmony, coupled with the development and transformation, would have been impossible without the works of United Nations and its specialized agencies.

The President made the remarks Thursday, September 2, 2021 when the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh, paid him a courtesy visit.

"My Government will work with you to promote peace in West Africa and the Sahel. We will work with you to fight anti-peace force, including terrorism, on the African Continent," the Liberian Leader told the visiting UN Representative.

The President, who is a former UNICEF Peace Ambassador noted: "Our Pro-Poor Agenda for Peace and Prosperity (PAPD) can only succeed with peace and security. I hereby pledge my usual support, cooperation and unwavering commitment to ensuring peace prevail in West Africa, the Sahel and Africa in general."

The Liberian Chief Executive welcomed Mr. Saleh to Liberia and congratulated him for his preferment by the UN Secretary General.

The UNOWAS Chief, who is touring West Africa and meeting with their heads of State, commended President Weah for his Pro-Poor Agenda for Peace and Prosperity, which he described as a catalyst for youth development and empowerment.

"Your PAPD is in line with what the United Nations believes in and stands for," said Mr. Saleh, pledging the UN Liberia Country Team's support to President Weah.

He urged Dr. Weah to continue to promote youth development and participation in moving Liberia forward.

Mr. Saleh, who replaced Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, was accompanied to the President's office by the United Nations Country Representative, Neils Scott.

President Weah was joined in the meeting by Hon. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs; Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Madam Mawine Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Trokon Kpui, Minister of State Without Portfolio.

