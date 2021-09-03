Tanzania: Samia Ramps Up Marketing of Tanzania

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ramped up her marketing of Tanzania, bringing in an international filming crew to shoot a documentary of the country's tourism.

The documentary, she says, will be launched in the US market and showcased worldwide in a bid to market Tanzania.

"What I am doing is to promote our country Tanzania internationally. We are going to film attraction sites," she said on Wednesday in Tegeta in Dar es Salaam.

President Samia was on her way to Bagamoyo, in the Coastal region, as part of the Royal Tour filming, accompanied by international film crew.

Recording of the documentary began on August 28, 2021 in Zanzibar where the President had gone on an official visit.

Royal Tour film will showcase various tourism, investments, arts and cultural attractions in Tanzania.

"Potential investors will get to see how Tanzania is really like, areas of investments and different attraction sites," Samia added.