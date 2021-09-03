Sudan: Curfew in North Kordofan After Four Murders in One Day

El Obeid — The authorities in the state of North Kordofan announced a curfew in El-Obeid's Sheikan, El Kharasana, El Jebelein, and Farig El Hor districts after 4 citizens were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday.

The curfew started on Tuesday, August 31 and is set to remain in place from eight in the evening until six in the morning each day until further notice.

The authorities also announced an increase in nightly patrols in those areas and pushed for a large military presence.

The North Kordofan State Security Committee also announced the formation of a committee of the police force, the security police, the Rapid Support Forces, and the General Intelligence Service to investigate the violence.

The State Security Committee further demanded that the perpetrators of theft, murder, looting, and intimidation be deported out of the state by the Native Administration in a meeting with native administration leaders in those districts yesterday.

The security committee also demanded that the native administration leaders be deported outside the state in case they fail to deport the perpetrators.

Even though the incidents were reported as 'separate', Ahmed Rabah told Radio Dabanga that the killings are all linked to each other and are a retaliation for the events that took place a month ago.