Uganda: South Sudan Pledges Safety of Truck Drivers

South Sudan has said it will erect army detaches every 10 miles on the Nimule-Juba Highway in a bid to protect truck drivers from attacks.

This comes after the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello, met with the government officials in Juba on Wednesday last week.

Truck drivers who ply the Nimule-Juba route are on a sit-down strike, protesting last Sunday's killing of two Kenyan drivers.

In Juba, Minister Oryem met with his counterpart, Ms Beatrice Wani-Noah, the South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mr Tut Gatluak Manime, President Salva Kir's advisor on national security affairs.

"I expressed to them our disappointment about the loss of life along the Highway. Every single Ugandan life is very important and the duty of the government of Uganda, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is to protect the lives of Ugandans abroad. .. I demanded some concrete action so that this matter does not keep repeating itself," Mr Oryem said.

But South Sudan also promised that the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) would institute patrols on the highway to deflect attacks allegedly orchestrated by a rebel group led by a one Celino.

"Their advice was that drivers should go in groups of 10 to 20, and then inform the patrols and detaches before they set off. I proposed to them to come and discuss with the leadership of Uganda to get a lasting solution..," the minister added.

Today marks the 11th day since truck drivers plying the Nimule - Juba Highway began their strike.

In April, in the aftermath of a similar strike over the killing of four Ugandan truck drivers in Nisitu, the leadership of the SSPDF promised to provide security escorts to truck drivers. This promise was never honoured.

It had been hoped that regional armies such as the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), would bolster the SSPDF's efforts in providing security along the highway. However, Mr Oryem said with the SSPDF under sanctions this is no longer a possibility.

Meanwhile, truck drivers at Elegu border have vowed not to drive to Juba until their conditions are met.

Mr Asadu Ssetnongo, the chairman of Regional Heavy Truck Drivers Association, who narrowly survived death in the April ambush, said: "To-date, we have never been compensated, yet South Sudan cannot keep security on that highway. So, we have decided to park our vehicles at Elegu, Malaba and Busia for whatever time it will take to get a solution."

He added: "We have moved in countries during wartime, like in the DR Congo, but no one kills truckers because we transport the essential goods neededs. "

Minister Oryem said it was South Sudan's policy not to compensate the families of victims of violence but the government of Uganda would follow up the compensation of the four Ugandans who died in the April attack.