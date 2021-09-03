Tanzania: Demand for Ride Hail Transport Rises

Consumers' quest for affordable and safer transportation has pushed up demand for ride hailing transport in Tanzania and throughout the continent.

For example, East Africa region is also experiencing ride-hailing growth where multi players like Bolt are providing services through their app-based solution.

Commenting on the ride hailing developments in the local market, Bolt Tanzania's Country Manager, Remmy Eseka said that the on-demand mobility service is experiencing a positive growth.

"Bolt's on demand ride hailing platform offers flexible routing and ad-hoc requests of trips offering a more personalised transport experience to the general public, at an affordable price.

Our services ensure that customers can accurately locate the vehicles, track their journey, and can be picked up and dropped off at locations of their choice, thus the rising popularity of our services," Mr Eseka reveals as the main recipe for his firm's steady growth.

The e-hailing market in Africa and the Middle East was projected to grow to 7.3 billion US dollars by 2023. Key factors driving the demand for ride-hailing services in the region are the rising urbanisation, growing youth population, increasing investments by several major players in ride-hailing services, and surging number of internet and smartphone users.

Tanzania is no different, with a growing use case of internet and smartphone users, people in urban cities like Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza and Arusha get to enjoy the ride hailing services that have created a big shift in how city people access transportation.

Moreover, ease of ordering and enhanced passenger comfort offered by ride-hailing services is likely to further propel growth in the African ride-hailing industry for the foreseeable future.

"Bolt also contributes to the 'gig economy' where we provide the Bolt platform as primary and sometimes secondary source of income for drivers who seek to pursue other responsibilities and take care of their livelihoods. This has helped drivers have full autonomy of their time and the amounts they would like to earn," he noted.

In 2017, Global Sachs predicted that the next 10 years will bring more change to how people and products move than any decade since the invention of the automobile.

As the world emerges and learns to live with the Covid-19 pandemic, emerging technologies and business models like ride-hailing, autonomous driving and delivery, micro-mobility and even eVTOL (flying cars) are steadily disrupting profit pools in the transport business that Goldman Sachs Research estimated to exceed 700 billion US dollars.