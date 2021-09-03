Tanzania: President Samia Explains How State Will Execute Strategic Projects

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the government is determined to execute all strategic development projects using profits gained from international trade and income generated from various local sources.

The Head of State made the statement on Thursday at Tegeta, Dar es Salaam while on trip to Bagamoyo, saying that the government's focus is on construction of classrooms countrywide.

"Previously we used to implement our strategies depending on donors but now, instead of aid we do business and divide the profit... profits we get and the taxes we collect we use it for the development of the people," President Samia said.

However the President said her government intends to build more than 500 classrooms from income generated from mobile money transaction levies in the months of September and October, this year.