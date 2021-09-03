Tanzania: Govt, Stakeholders Commit to Enhance Agriculture Share in Global Trade

THE government and private sector are working closely to increase the share of global trade in agriculture for the benefit of the smallholder farmers who comprise the majority population.

"Everything we produce in the agriculture sector is needed somewhere in the world," noted Prof Siza Tumbo, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture at the opening of the 2021 Agribusiness Deal room in-country launch for Tanzania, an event organised by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) recently.

The in-country deal room was attended by agriculture line ministries officials, private sector members, AGRA Vice president Ms Vanessa Adam, IFAD Country officer Jacquiline Machangu, among others.

It was moderated by Mr Peniel Lyimo, retired Permanent Secretary, who served different dockets involved in agriculture development.

In addition to ensuring Tanzania remains food secure, Prof Tumbo was adamant that more exports of agricultural goods would lead to significant productivity, leading to the creation of agriculture driven wealth among smallholder farmers.

It was paramount for Tanzania to gain more access to the global market for agriculture produce so as to propel smallholder farmers to increase production significantly and be able to compete by lowering prices while still earning comfortable profit margins, he noted.

Prof Tumbo cited soybeans exports in 2019/21 of 3500 tonnes, but in 2020/21 rose to 60,000 tonnes after concerted public-private partnership efforts.

Such a milestone indicates other crops can find markets worldwide, and join the traditional agricultural exports like tea, coffee, tobacco, cotton, and cashew nuts.

The deputy PS called for strong public-private partnerships (PPPs) at home and, on the other hand, with investors from around the world to make sure Tanzania agriculture produces reliable markets from around the globe.

He said the world market was huge for the maize compared to the about 1 million tonnes Tanzania had to offer, so market linkages were needed.

"Our strategy is to become more competitive by increasing productivity," he noted. The Agribusiness Deal Room is a matchmaking platform at the annual African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), which will take place in Nairobi from September 6th 2021.

The AGRA Tanzania Country Manager, Mr Vianey Rweyendela explained that the deal room enables public and private sector as well as investors to link up to transform small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in agribusiness into bigger enterprises that can support big numbers of smallholder farmers.

It makes the whole value chain more profitable. "We aim to reach more smallholder farmers. Partnerships that promote inclusiveness agribusiness growth are essential," he said.

Private sector representative Mr Geoffrey Kirenga, also Southern Agricultural Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) Chief Executive Officer noted that the private sector in Tanzania works closely with smallholder farmers, and public and private sector partnerships are vital for growth.