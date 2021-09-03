Tanzania: President Sponsors Cecafa Samia Women Cup

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has donated 100,000 US Dollars to sponsor the next year's CECAFA Women's tournament .

The competition will be known as CECAFA Samia Women Cup.

A Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)'s statement released Thursday said Samia's sponsorship will used in the category of awards for both wining teams and individuals.

The Federation's Information and Communications Officer Cliford Ndimbo added that the amount will also be used in purchasing of various prizes to be awarded and settle costs of related prizes.

In the prize pool, the champion will walk away with 30,000 USD, first runner 20,000 USD and second runner 10,000 USD.

Explaining more about the breakdown, the statement said best players, referees and coaches will be awarded.