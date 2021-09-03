Kenya: Uganda Threatens to Ban Kenyan Products in Latest Trade Row

Uganda's Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze suggests his country could ban some Kenyan products from its market, in what is the latest chapter of a trade row and cooling relations between the two East African countries.

Tumwebaze, in a series of rants via Twitter in which he tagged his Kenyan counterpart Peter Munya, indicated Ugandans are 'not happy' with the way Nairobi was consistently barring Ugandan sugar from its market.

"Wauganda hawafurahii," he wrote.

Tumwebaze emphasized that Nairobi and Kampala need an 'honest' conversation on trade, while even suggesting that Kenyan plastics could be the first to be barred from Kampala.

Munya is yet to directly respond to Tumwebaze via the social media platform, he's suggested his main priority is to improve sugar production in Kenya.

This is the second time in less than three months that Kenya and Uganda are locking horns over business-related matters. The other time, Ugandans MPs reacted with fury after Munya first stopped the importation of Ugandan maize, and then imposed strict conditions on the cereals entering Kenya.

And separately, Uganda and Kenya have also clashed over Deputy President William Ruto's frequent trips to Kampala to meet President Yoweri Museveni.