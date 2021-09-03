Kenya: Alarm as Building Sinks in Kinoo

3 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

There was alarm in Kinoo, Kiambu County on Friday after an incomplete building partially sank into the ground.

In a clip taken by a resident and widely shared on social media, the building can be seen teetering as locals watch.

The structure has not collapsed, although residents fear that it could soon do so.

Authorities say no construction workers are trapped in the building located near Kinoo shopping centre.

"The building is sinking. No one was inside at the time," Kiambu police boss Ali Nuno told nation.africa.

