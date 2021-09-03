Somalia: Missing Somali Spy Killed By Al-Shabaab, Agency Says

3 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia's federal government Thursday said a spy agent who has been missing since June had been killed by Al-Shabaab militants, ending speculations on her whereabouts but still raising new questions.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said in a statement that Ms Ikram Tahlil Farah, who had gone missing while on duty, had "fallen in the hands of Al-Shabaab."

She went missing on June 26.

Her disappearance raised a storm with her family constantly asking the government to explain her disappearance or produce her. Politicians also picked up the issue and made it a campaign subject.

News of her disappearance circulated widely on mainstream and social media.

"NISA has been investigating the case of Ms Ikam Tahlil Farah and came to know that she had ended up in the hands of the merciless group that later killed her," the spy agency said.

The statement added that NISA had passed details of Ms Farah's case to the appropriate institutions.

"NISA also shared the information related to the case with the family of Ms Farah," it added.

The agency promised to pursue the killers and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, the agency had not indicated when and where Ms Farah was killed.

