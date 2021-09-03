Kenya: Police Probe Murder of Embu Butcher

3 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

A butcher was Friday found murdered at Kigari village in Embu County.

The body of Eric Mutegi, 26, which had stab wounds, was found lying outside the gate of his rental house in the morning. A knife believed to have been used to execute the murder, was found at the scene by the residents.

Residents said they were shocked when they woke up in the morning to find the body of the young businessman lying in a pool of blood. They described the butcher as a hard-working person who was brutally murdered.

"We were shocked when we saw the victim who is well known in the area. The man was always busy doing his work and we don't know why he was killed," one of the residents, Ms Mukami Muthungu said.

Another resident Mutitu Kang'ara called on the police to investigate the murder. The residents said they were living in fear following murder.

Embu North police boss Aden Alio said the matter was being treated as murder. He added that investigations have been commenced with a view of establishing those who committed the crime and the motive behind the heinous act.

He called on the residents to cooperate and volunteer information which can lead to the arrest of the culprits.

"We are treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves and we are confident that those behind the gruesome murder will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

