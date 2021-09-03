South Africa: SA Distributes Over 13 Million Covid-19 Doses

South Africa has now administered over 13 million vaccines, as the country's COVID-19 cases increased by 9 203 on Thursday.

According to the Department of Health's latest data, the country distributed 250 843 vaccines, pushing the total to 13 112 268.

Meanwhile, the number of adults fully vaccinated now stands at 6 301 758, with 146 623 people having either received the Johnson & Johnson shot or the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is now 2 796 405 after 9 203 new infections were logged.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to drive the high number of new infections, after 2 691 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 1 796 cases in the Western Cape and 1 652 in the Eastern Cape.

The institute said the rise represents a 16.1% positivity rate, while the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

"There has been an increase of 437 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours," the NICD said, adding that the country conducted 57 261 COVID-19 tests since the last reporting cycle.

Globally, as of 2 September 2021, there have been 218 205 951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4 526 583 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.