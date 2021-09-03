Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Demands Respect From Chamisa

The MDC Alliance party led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora is demanding respect from its nemesis, the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa over the use of the party name.

The two parties are at loggerheads over the use of the party name and symbols since Mwonzora broke away from the Alliance last year but later claimed he was the rightful president of the party.

The High Court last year ruled in favour of Mwonzora to use the MDC Alliance name and party offices but the Chamisa outfit is refusing to back down.

In a strong-worded press statement, Stephen Mazanza, spokesperson of the Zim People First MDC Alliance director responsible for re-engagements said by continuously masquerading as the Alliance leader, Chamisa had become disrespectful.

"Mr Chamisa it's time you respect us? Respect the ZIMPF, respect Ambassador (Agrippa) Mutambara as a freedom fighter, respect your party you claim to lead in isolation," Mazanza said.

"Zimbabwe is tired of all this nonsense, the ZIMPF, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Zanu Ndonga, MDC-T, MCD, and MDC Green are signatories of the MDC Alliance not (Tendai) Biti or Welshmen Ncube alone," the statement further stated.

"So, I am telling you now to stop misleading the nation you are MDC Alliance. Stop now!" continued Mazanza.

He said Chamisa should rejoin the Alliance if he is interested in it.

"If you really want this Alliance, come home. There's room for everyone but on condition, you know who's in charge (seven parties) led by Hon Sen President D Mwonzora. Finish and clear!

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You guys are not bigger than Zimbabwe, not bigger than the MDC Alliance, not bigger than our individual parties. If you are serious about MDC Alliance, come home, and join the Alliance.

Mazanza accused the Chamisa camp of being power-hungry and not care enough about the people of Zimbabwe.

"You claim to be for the people, I challenge you to prove that you are not after power, prove you are not after wealth, prove the people come first," he said.

Chamisa's spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahare poured cold water on the claims and instead accused Mwonzora of masquerading as the rightful Alliance leader.

However, Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere hit back accusing Mwonzora and his colleagues of being puppets of the ruling Zanu-PF.

"For now we note that Mr Mwonzora is masquerading as the MDC Alliance leader despite the fact that he caused the illegal recall of elected officials on the pretext that they were members of the MDC Alliance," she said.

Earlier in the week, the Chamisa faction hinted that there will be a name change as the party shifts focus on the 2023 elections.