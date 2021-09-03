Tunisia: Saied Carries On Talks to Get Country Out of Crisis (Jerandi)

Tunis/Tunisia — Head of State Kais Saied is carrying on his talks with the various national actors to get the country out of the political bickering that hinders development, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi said Thursday.

The measures taken on July 25 by the President of the Republic under Article 80 of the Constitution had been dictated by "objective circumstances, Jerandi indicated when receiving UK's Ambassador to Tunisia Edward Okaden, pointing out that these measures have been well supported by a large category of the population, a Foreign Affairs Department press release reads.

The FM underlined the need to pool efforts to foster cooperation relations between Tunisia and the UK at both economic and trade levels, notably after the holding of the 1st session of the Tunisian-British Partnership Council.

International and regional political issues, notably the Libyan crisis and ways to help Libyan stakeholders overcome the difficulties were also discussed during this meeting.